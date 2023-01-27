Ashley Robert Gardner, aged 24, of Archallagan Terrace, Foxdale, has pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer.
He had previously denied the offences but on Thursday (January 26) changed his pleas to guilty.
A third charge, of being drunk and disorderly, was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence in light of the other guilty pleas.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, which will take place in summary court on March 23.
Bail continues with a condition to co-operate with probation in the preparation of the report.