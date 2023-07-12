An offender has been given a 12-month conditional discharge for possessing cannabis.
Kirsty Louise Corkill admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police went to an address at Clagh Vane in Ballasalla on November 24, regarding another matter.
Corkill was in possession of one gram of cannabis resin and 2.7 grams of cannabis bush.
The 30-year-old was arrested and during a police interview answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
However, during a second interview, she admitted that the cannabis was hers, for personal use.
Corkill, who lives at The Bretney, Jurby, has a previous caution for a similar matter in January 2022.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that it had now been some time since the offence.
Mr Reynolds said that it was delayed because it was linked to a Court of General Gaol Delivery matter and another defendant.
The advocate said that Corkill had mental health issues which she said she used cannabis for.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered Corkill to pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.