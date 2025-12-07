Police are advising the public to travel only if absolutely necessary after heavy rain resulted in localised flooding.
A lot of roads around the island have seen a large amount of standing water.
Police said St Mark’s Road, Ballasalla, and the Ballamodha Straight are particularly bad and should be avoided.
And Patrick Road, St John’s will be closed until 12:00hrs on Monday (December 8) after a tree came down, blocking the road.
The road is closed between Station Road and the Glen Needles Road.
Police said they will provide updates throughout the evening.
A spokesman said: ‘Please only travel if you absolutely need to.’
Ronaldsway Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, strong winds and coastal overtopping between 10am and 4pm today (Sunday).
