Defendant charged with 10 offences

A 28-year-old Douglas man has appeared in court charged with a total of 10 offences.

Luke Geoffrey Pickup has pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath and possessing cannabis on July 7.

A trial will be held in respect of those allegations in summary court on August 5.

He has also denied speeding, failing to produce insurance, and having no insurance on August 25, and possessing cannabis on October 28.

He has also pleaded not guilty to possessing cannabis on September 9 and being drunk and disorderly on March 25.

Pickup, who lives at Empire Terrace, is also charged with disorderly behaviour on licensed premises on February 18, to which he is yet to enter a plea.

He was also found guilty after a trial in his absence of threatening behaviour on September 4 which he had also denied.

Sentencing for that will be held over until the outcome of the other allegations.

All matters are being dealt with in summary court.

He was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.