Stephen Joseph Keig, aged 40, of Prince’s Avenue, Douglas, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He is charged with fraud by false representation, conspiring to commit perjury, four counts of possessing indecent images of children, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, and two counts of theft.
The fraud charge is said to relate to an allegation of Mr Keig being involved in fraudulently obtaining Covid lateral flow tests for delivery during the pandemic and making money from tests which were not delivered.
The perjury allegation is said to involve forged bank statements sent to the Small Claims Division and involve another party.
He was represented in court by advocate James Peterson who made a bail application for his client.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes refused bail and Mr Keig is remanded in custody.
He is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 5.