Stephen Joseph Keig, aged 40, of Prince’s Avenue, Douglas, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He is charged with fraud by false representation, four counts of possessing indecent images of children, possessing an offensive weapon, and two counts of theft.
He appeared in court via video link from the prison and was represented in court by advocate James Peterson.
Mr Keig will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.