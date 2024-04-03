Marc Thomas Duncan reversed into a wall in Port Erin, hit a traffic island in Ballasalla, and then lost a tyre rim at Reayrt Mie when he drove over a roundabout.
The 37-year-old also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
He will be sentenced on May 21 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Duncan’s journey in his Vauxhall Vivaro began on February 12.
When he reached Ballasalla, he hit a pedestrian refuge traffic island, leaving debris in the road.
Duncan carried on and then went straight over a roundabout, causing his tyre rim to come off.
He eventually drove to Lord Street in Douglas and was later arrested.
Mr Swain said that it had been a prolonged case of poor driving and the only consolation was that Duncan’s offences had not involved any other motorists.
The prosecutor said that it was a borderline case when it came to deciding whether sentencing should take place in the summary court or the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
In April 2022, Duncan, who lives at Ballaughton Lane in Douglas, was fined £750 and given six penalty points for careless driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.
Those offences were committed when he crashed his Ford Fiesta on Douglas Promenade and abandoned it, then hid at the Nunnery.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that it was accepted that the distance driven was an aggravating feature, but added that the latest offences had occurred late at night and had not involved any overtaking.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and the case will be due for mention on May 7.
Bail continues with an added condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.