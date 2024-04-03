A Latvian man has been banned from the island for five years.
Krists Bergmanis admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises after being arrested at the Creek Inn in Peel.
The 39-year-old was only in court last week, on March 26, when he was given a conditional discharge for being drunk in a public place.
The court heard that he has also not paid a fine or prosecution costs from October last year, imposed for being drunk in public, and for which a warrant had been issued.
After he pleaded guilty to the latest offence, magistrates fined him £900 and ordered him to pay all fines and costs forthwith or spend 67 days in prison, before being removed from the island.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the latest offence was committed on March 31.
Bergmanis, whose address was given as Marine Parade in Peel, was at the Creek Inn on the quay in Peel, at around 8.30pm.
He was said to be going from table to table, annoying people, and at one stage put his arms around a woman.
He was asked to leave by the designated official, but then tried to kiss them.
Bergmanis did go outside, but continued to hang around the seating area, and was again asked to leave the licensed area.
He then became agitated, banging on a table and swearing.
The defendant then threw his rucksack on a table, causing a bottle to smash.
Police arrived and he was subsequently arrested.
We reported last week how Bergmanis appeared in court after he was seen lying on a pavement on Peel Road in Douglas, and he was given a conditional discharge, as well as being ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that he still owes a fine of £150 and prosecution costs of £125 from October, as well as last week’s prosecution costs.
Last week, the court heard that Bermanis was a fisherman who had lived here previously and had returned in October to work on fishing boats, but had been unable to get a work permit.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that he accepted he had issues with alcohol.
Bergmanis said he used it to self-meditate but that he wanted to seek help from Motiv8.
Ms Shimmin said that the defendant had worked on fishing boats the first time he was on the island but currently had no work.
She said that he had no income, but his mother would send him money when he was stuck sometimes.
Ms Shimmin said that Bergmanis would be disappointed with an exclusion order but, as he had no family here, or ties, it could not be argued against.
The advocate said that her client was willing to serve days in default of payments, so he could start again with a clean slate.
Magistrates ordered Bergmanis to serve 50 days for the disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, or pay the £900 fine forthwith, to serve 10 days for the unpaid prosecution costs of £125 imposed last week, or pay them forthwith, and to serve seven days for the unpaid fine and prosecution costs from October, of £250, or pay them forthwith.
All the days will run consecutively, bringing the total to 67 days.
The exclusion order will come into force 28 days after its imposition, meaning Bergmanis will be removed from the island after that period or upon his release from prison if he does not pay the outstanding fines and costs.