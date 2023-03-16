Haley Higginbotham, aged 35, of Urley Path, Anagh Coar, has denied benefit fraud involving an alleged overpayment of £141,461.
She pleaded not guilty to five counts of the offence, alleged to have been committed over a nine year period, between 2013 and 2022.
She was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
It is alleged that Ms Higginbotham failed to declare income received from a partner as well as the existence of bank accounts.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court.
Defence advocate David Reynolds agreed that it should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
Committal proceedings will take place on May 9.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Ms Higginbotham live at her home address and not to leave the island without court consent.