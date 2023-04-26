Edward Cooper, also known as McBride, aged 26, of Clagh Vane, Ballasalla, has denied a domestic abuse offence.
He also pleaded not guilty to a controlling or coercive behaviour offence.
The charges are brought under new legislation, The Domestic Abuse Act, which was introduced in January 2023.
Mr Cooper is accused by the complainant of grabbing her by the throat, hitting her, threatening her, filming her while she was suffering a mental health crisis, and not letting her go out without his permission.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between January and April.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was just suitable to remain in summary court for trial, where the maximum sentence available would be 12 months custody should Mr Cooper be found guilty.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood agreed and High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on June 20.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant, not to enter Ramsey, and not to leave the island without court consent.