A 57-year-old Union Mills man has pleaded not guilty an indecent assault on a child and six counts of possessing indecent images of children.
Dennis George Wakefield is also charged with two counts of gross indecency with a person under 16, which can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He is yet to enter pleas to those two charges.
The indecent images of children are alleged to total 533.
They have been categorised using the Copine scale, which measures the severity of images from one to five, with five being the most severe.
A total of 517 were categorised at level one, 10 at level two, two at level three, four at level four, and none at level five.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes committed the case to the Court of General Gaol Delivery where Mr Wakefield, who lives at Snugborough Avenue, will appear on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainants, not to have any unsupervised contact with any person under 16, and not to leave the island without court consent.