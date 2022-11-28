Oshin Mian Kaighin, aged 18, of Albion Terrace, Ramsey, has denied money laundering and drug dealing.
He pleaded not guilty to possessing criminal property, namely £1,015 in cash, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
The offences are alleged to have been committed in December 2021 and January 2022.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt submitted that the case was suitable for summary court trial.
Mr Kaighin was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode, who agreed that the case should be heard in the lower court.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held on January 19.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, and not to leave the island without court consent.