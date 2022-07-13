Defendant denies nine counts of benefit fraud

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

Andrew Fenton, aged 44, of Cronk Grianagh, Strang, has denied nine counts of benefit fraud.

It is alleged that he failed to declare that he had begun work and subsequent income.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between December 2015 and April 2022, and resulted in an overpayment of £36,491 in benefits.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the allegations were too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes agreed and declined jurisdiction.

Mr Fenton was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers.

Committal proceedings will take place on September 6.