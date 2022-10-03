Defendant denies stealing £66,000 from his employer
Tuesday 4th October 2022 3:40 pm
Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Adam James Michael Welsh, aged 41, of Squire’s Wood, Fulwood, Preston, has denied five counts of theft.
He is accused of stealing £66,000 from his employer while working in the island as a car sales manager for Bentley Isle of Man Limited between 2014 and 2019.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane submitted that the case was too serious for summary court as it is alleged that Mr Welsh covered up the offences by way of something akin to a Ponzi scheme and had generated false invoices.
Defence advocate David Reynolds agreed that the case should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committal proceedings will take place on November 24.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.