Defendant faces five trials in three months

A 28-year-old Douglas man is set to face five trials in three months in summary court.

Luke Geoffrey Pickup will face his first on June 17 for an allegation of dangerous driving.

He will then face a trial on July 11 for speeding, failing to produce insurance and having no insurance, all alleged to have been committed on August 25 last year.

He is also due to face a trial on August 5 for failing to provide a specimen of breath and possessing cannabis, which is alleged on July 7 last year.

Another trial will take place on August 19 for an allegation of possessing drugs on October 28 last year.

And on September 16, a trial will be held for another allegation of drug possession on September 9 last year.

Pickup, who lives at Empire Terrace in Douglas, has denied all those offences.

On Thursday, he also entered a plea of not guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, alleged on February 18, and a pre-trial review will be held for that on June 30.

He was also found guilty after a trial in his absence of threatening behaviour on September 4 last year, which he had also previously denied.

Sentencing for that offence will be held over until the outcome of the other allegations.

A charge of intent to cause violence, alleged on July 11 last year was dismissed.

All the matters are being dealt with in summary court.

He was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.