Defendant has yet to enter pleas on benefit fraud allegations

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 61-year-old woman appeared in court this week via video link from the prison.

Wendy Elizabeth Megson is charged with nine counts of benefit fraud, two counts of deception, and two counts of a charity offence.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 2013 and 2020.

She is yet to enter pleas to them.

When asked to confirm her name she replied that it was a ‘legal fiction’ and said: ‘I do not consent to any erroneous papers that I have received.’

She also said: ‘I feel bullied and harassed and am being forced to accept a contract. I am being held against my will in fear of my life.’

Megson, who lives in Joseph Hall Avenue in Douglas, said that she had attempted to obtain legal representation but had been unable to do so.

She added: ‘Any allegations reported in the press are a breach of my human rights. I am innocent until proven guilty.

‘If I challenge the jurisdiction it’s an unfair hearing and you can’t continue.’

The case was adjourned until June 7.