Joshua Thomas Gilardoni, aged 19, of Ballafletcher Road, Douglas, has pleaded not guilty to affray and possessing an offensive weapon.
He also denied damaging property.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on November 13 and involve a hammer and damage to a door.
He was represented in court by advocate James Peterson.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said that the case was suitable for a summary court trial.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held on January 24 next year.