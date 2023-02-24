Charlotte Rebecca Dougherty, aged 49, of Ballachrink Drive, Onchan, has pleaded not guilty to a domestic abuse offence.
It is alleged to have been committed between January 1 and January 31.
She also denied an allegation of common assault, alleged on January 31.
Ms Dougherty was represented in court by advocate James Peterson.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on April 13.
No bail application was made as no suitable address was available.
Mr Peterson said that his client had been approved for a place at probation accommodation Tromode House, but no space was available yet.