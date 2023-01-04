Gavin William Patterson, aged 39, of First Avenue, Onchan, this week had his committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery postponed.
He was due to be committed on Tuesday via video link from the prison but refused to appear.
He was represented by duty advocate Kate Alexander who said that she was holding the case papers for Mr Patterson’s advocate David Reynolds, who was unavailable.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to possessing heroin and cannabis.
Mr Patterson is also charged with aggravated burglary, which can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery. He is yet to enter a plea to that.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes agreed to postpone committal until January 10 when his advocate will be available.
The High Bailiff said that she would not order that Mr Patterson be dragged before the court but may review that decision if the behaviour is repeated.