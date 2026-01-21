A 46-year-old Onchan man has admitted growing cannabis plants at his home.
Peter Mathieson was arrested after police found 41 plants at his Ballachurry Avenue address.
They also found 11.9 grams of cannabis.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Mathieson was detained by port security at the Isle of Man Sea Terminal, on January 7 last year.
He was on his way to Heysham, but officers reported a strong smell of cannabis.
Acting on information received, they executed a search warrant at his home.
A smell of cannabis was also reported there, and dry cuttings were found in the living room.
An upstairs floor was said to have been used to grow cannabis, and 41 plants were seized.
Police estimated that the potential yield was between £22,960 and £68,880, but that was based on all the plants maturing.
Ms Carroon said that only 10 of the plants had been flowering.
Officers also found 11.9 grams of cannabis, which they valued at between £120 and £150.
Mathieson was interviewed and handed in a prepared statement, saying that the drug had only been for his own personal use.
The court heard that he has no convictions for over 20 years.
Appearing before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on January 13, the defendant entered guilty pleas to cultivating cannabis and possessing it.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Mathieson was represented by advocate Jane Gray, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and sentencing has been scheduled for February 24.
Bail has been granted, with a recognisance of £500, and conditions for the defendant to reside at his home address, and to contact probation services and co-operate in the preparation of the report.