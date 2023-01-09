Nathan Alexander Orme, aged 29, of Anagh Coar Road, Anagh Coar, Douglas, will face a summary court trial after denying common assault on a female.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on October 28.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson said that the complainant in the case did not wish to attend court and wanted to retract her statement but the prosecution would be summonsing her to appear.
The trial will be held in summary court on February 20.
Bail continues with conditions not to enter licensed premises, buy or be sold alcohol, not to contact the complainant, and not to leave the island without court consent.