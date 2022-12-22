Alex Robert Elliot Callister, aged 27, of Sulby Glen, Sulby, will face two trials in a month.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to drug driving on February 24.
A trial will be held for that on February 14 next year.
He has also denied the same offence, alleged to have been committed on April 16.
A trial for that will be held on March 14.
Mr Callister was last week represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers who said that the defence would be questioning the way blood samples were handled and transported.
Bail continues.