Last year proved to be the second warmest year on average for the Isle of Man.
It looked as if 2025 would prove to be the warmest on record until a cold snap in December reduced the overall average.
Spring proved to be the warmest and sunniest on record while the summer was also the warmest despite a wet and windy June.
Ronaldsway Met Office has published its annual observations report for 2025.
Assistant scientific officer Gary Salisbury said: ‘The year got off to a wintry start with January slightly colder than average, and indeed some snow for many parts of the island, and of course Storm Eowyn caused significant damage and tree fall. The gusts over 80mph were the strongest of the year.
‘March was the driest since 1953, with April warm and sunny and May the warmest and sunniest on record.
‘Collectively the three months of spring were the warmest and sunniest on record here at Ronaldsway and the third driest.’
Mr Salisbury also revealed summer also saw record-breaking temperatures.
He said: ‘June was the start of summer, but it felt like it was already over, with the first half of the month being wet and sometimes unusually windy.
‘It turned out to be just a blip though and summer returned. Indeed with July and August both being warm and dry, the three summer months turned out to be the warmest summer on record, with a 24-hour mean of 16°C, beating the previous record of 15.9°C from 1995.
‘There was then a complete change of pattern for the autumn period, with unsettled wet and windy conditions prevailing. Temperatures though, remained near or above average.
‘It wasn’t until the Christmas period that the rain finally eased, and temperatures returned to the more seasonal average.’
The 24-hour mean temperature across the whole year came to 11.27°C which is well above the 30 year 1991-2020 average of 10.41°C. That puts 2025 into second warmest, behind 2023.
Mr Salisbury said: ‘Right up until Christmas it was looking like it would be the warmest, but a change to cooler conditions in the last week brought the average down into second place.’
The average maximum daily temperature across the year came to 13.79°C, which is the highest on record. January was the only month of the year that was cooler than average.
The warmest day of the year was July 12 with a maximum of 26.7°C, and the lowest air temperature recorded was -2.1°C on the morning of January 10.
The top 10 warmest years on record at Ronaldsway have all occurred since 2000.
Total rainfall across 2025 came to 920.6mm which is just above the 30-year average.
The spring was the third driest on record but this was countered by an autumn which was wetter than the average.
The mean wind speed across the year came to 12.3 knots, which is close to the long-term average despite named storms Eowyn, Amy and Bram.
Mr Salisbury concluded by saying: ‘The data from Ronaldsway show that changes in our climate are real and measurable right here in the Isle of Man.’