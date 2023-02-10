A defendant appeared in court today to appeal to have bail variations approved.
Wendy Elizabeth Megson, of Ballaradcliffe, Andreas, stands accused nine counts of benefit fraud, two counts of deception, and two counts of a charity offence.
Deemster Graeme Cook approved amendments to Ms Megson’s bail allowing her to make pre-planned trips off-island.
Mr Cook also accepted an application to add an additional address at which Ms Megson can live during her bail period.
Ms Megson is set to appear in court on February 24 for an update on her representation situation.
Her trial is set for June 26 and Deemster Cook has said that the trial will go ahead even if she must represent herself.