A woman from London has appeared in court after denying importing the class A drug methamphetamine to the island.
Zuhra Abukar, aged 33, of Freegrove Road, Islington, had been due to appear in court on May 2 but failed to turn up.
She was arrested after a warrant was issued and then appeared in court on May 3, pleading not guilty to the drug offence.
On Thursday (May 4), she was charged with two counts of property damage, which she also pleaded not guilty to.
The property damage offences are alleged to involve damage to a cottage in Laxey and the windshield of an Audi A6.
A pre-trial review is scheduled to take place in summary court for all three allegations on June 29.
Ms Abukar opted to represent herself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
She asked for bail to be granted, saying that she could arrange to stay at an Airbnb in the island but that she had not been given the opportunity to find an address as the police had her phone and bank card.
She said she was a qualified teacher and accountant who had come here for a holiday but had lived in London since 1997.
Magistrates refused bail and recommended that Ms Abukar seek legal advice while on remand.
The case was adjourned until May 11 when a further bail application could be heard if a suitable address was found.
He has previously admitted being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis, as well as possessing cannabis.
Callow was due to be sentenced on Thursday (May 4), however his defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client was currently on police bail for a similar allegation, awaiting a toxicology report.
Mr Rodgers asked for the case to be adjourned until May 25 to await the result of that report.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.