A 32-year-old man has admitted driving while disqualified and possessing the class A drug ecstasy.
Jamie Christopher Aire also pleaded guilty to having no vehicle licence or insurance.
Sentencing was adjourned while blood test results are awaited which could potentially result in a further charge.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that Aire, who lives at Harcroft Terrace in Douglas, was driving a Volkswagen Golf on August 9, at 10.15am.
Checks revealed that his vehicle tax had expired in February 2023 and he had been disqualified from driving in March, for two years, for driving under the influence of cannabis.
Aire admitted to police that he was banned and that he had no insurance or tax.
A roadside drug wipe test showed a positive result for cocaine.
The Golf was searched and six red pills were found, which were later identified as MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.
Aire was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he admitted the ecstasy was his.
He provided a sample of blood for a drug test which has been sent to the UK for analysis.
He then answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Cubbon submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing and said that a forfeiture order to seize the vehicle would be sought.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge agreed that the case should be sentenced in summary court, and said that Aire would not oppose the forfeiture order.
Ms Dodge said that her client was due to answer police bail, in relation to the drug test results, on October 2.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and adjourned the case until October 5, when it should be known if Aire faces a further charge.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to drive, to live at his home address, and not to leave the island without court consent.
Permission was given for Aire to leave the island on specified dates which he had requested, but he must report to a police station within two hours of his return.