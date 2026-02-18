Forty-three-year-old Ross James Patrick McWhinnie admitted driving under the influence of cocaine and its metabolite, benzoylecgonine, on May 26 and June 30.
McWhinnie, who lives at Howe Road, Onchan, has also previously pleaded guilty to five other counts of driving under the influence of drugs, bringing his total to nine.
He has also previously admitted an act against public justice and is due to be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for that in March.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood committed the drug-driving offences and McWhinnie will appear at the higher court on February 20.
He was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers.
Bail continues.