He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government earlier this year.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that the case was too serious for summary court as it involved the defendant allegedly holding down an underage girl while he got on top of her.
The offence is alleged to have been committed between September 30 and January 1.
The defendant’s defence advocate agreed that the case should be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
It will be committed to the higher court on October 3.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions that the defendant live at his home address, does not contact witnesses, and does not leave the island without court consent.