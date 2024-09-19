He entered not guilty pleas to indecent assault on a child, wilfully ill-treating a child, and two counts of wilfully assaulting a child.
He is also charged with two counts of gross indecency with a person under 16, five counts of inciting a person under 16 to commit gross indecency, and three counts of gross indecency.
Pleas to those charges can only be entered at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The man cannot be named due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx government earlier this year.
The offences are historical, dating back to between 1989 and 1998, and were said to involve oral sex and whipping.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that they should all be committed to the higher court as they are all linked.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood agreed and declined summary court jurisdiction.
The defendant will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 12.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500 with conditions for the man to live at his home address, and not to contact the witnesses.