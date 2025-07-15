Jasmine Amber Elizabeth Cullivan, aged 33, of Heather Crescent, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
On July 15, she appeared via video link from Jurby prison.
The court heard that the attempted murder charge has now been amended to one of wounding with intent to commit murder.
All the offences are alleged to have been committed on June 6.
Medical records are awaited so that a report regarding fitness to plead can be prepared.
The case was adjourned until August 7 with the defendant remanded.