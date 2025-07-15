Ugur Izet, of Bucks Road, Douglas, punched a man outside Jaks Bar, causing him to suffer a broken left eye socket.
He will be sentenced in summary court on July 17 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Jaks on January 12, at 3.15am, after a report of a fight.
The victim was on the ground in Granville Street and was said to have been unconscious for 20 minutes.
He later said that, as he left, he’d been punched from behind.
Izet said that the victim had been making threatening remarks.
Bail continues.