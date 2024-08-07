He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws brought in by the Manx Government earlier this year.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on April 28 and involve him touching her vagina.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The defendant’s defence advocate agreed and made an application for bail, which was opposed by the prosecution.
Magistrates refused bail and the defendant was remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on October 1.