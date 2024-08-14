A Douglas man has been fined £500 after he was caught with heroin.
Brian Paul Wootton threw the drug out of a window when police arrived at his home but it was found in the yard outside.
The 45-year-old appeared in court on Tuesday, August 13, pleading guilty to possessing the class A drug, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that officers went to Wootton’s home address, at Demesne Road in Douglas, on April 15 at 9.40pm.
When they entered, they saw him throw something out of a window.
A wrap of brown powder was found in the yard outside, and confirmed to be 1.09 grams of heroin, valued by police at £109.
During a police interview, the defendant was said to have remained silent.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘The police coming through his door was an unwelcome surprise and he perhaps panicked somewhat in the heat of the moment.’
Mr Wood asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £25 per week.