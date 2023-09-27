Donovan Bradley Kitching, aged 39, of Central Promenade, and Michael William Glover, aged 30, of Darragh Way, have appeared in court via video link from the prison.
The allegation can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and is due to be committed to that court on October 17.
The case was due for mention only on Tuesday (September 26).
We previously reported that it is alleged that Mr Kitching attacked the victim after he was lured to the Cinder Path in Douglas by Mr Glover on August 19.
The Cinder Path links Peel Road with Hillside Avenue.
The alleged victim said he blocked the attack but suffered a deep wound to his hand, which required six stitches, and was also cut on his ear.
The attack is alleged to have been in relation to a £10,000 drug debt allegedly owed by the victim.
No bail applications were made and the two men are remanded in custody.