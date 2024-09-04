She is also accused of rape, which can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, and is yet to enter a plea to that.
Two men also accused of rape, in relation to the same allegation, were committed to the higher court last week.
The defendants cannot be named as it is prohibited under law introduced by the Manx Government in March.
On Tuesday, September 3, the woman was also committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
She will appear there with the other two defendants on a date to be set.
Bail continues for her, while one of the males has also been bailed and the other remanded.