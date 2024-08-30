Two men have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery charged with rape and will appear there on a date to be set.
A woman who faces the same charge was also due to be committed to the higher court on Tuesday, August 27, but did not attend due to ill health.
She will now be committed on September 3.
We cannot name the defendants as it is prohibited under legislation introduced by the Isle of Man Government in March.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on March 27 and involve a female victim.
She alleges that she had been asleep and had awoken to find the three parties performing sex acts on her.
One of the men has entered a not guilty plea to additional charge of sexual assault.
He has been granted bail along with the female defendant, while the other male is remanded in custody.