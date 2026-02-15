A 22-year-old who had denied drink-driving has changed his plea to guilty.
Joshua Gilardoni appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood last week.
He'd already previously pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, being found drunk in public, and driving without insurance or a valid licence.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Gilardoni was driving a Smart Coupe on October 31.
He drove into Tesco car park, on Lake Road, via the exit and then went to the store.
However, staff told him it was closing.
Gilardoni pleaded to be allowed in and offered staff £20 to make a purchase.
He got back into his car but then started driving slowly, revving the engine.
Police were called and Gilardoni was located at his home.
He failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 58, above the legal limit of 35, and checks found that he only held a provisional licence, but had been unsupervised in the car.
When interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
On November 30, Gilardoni was spoken to by police after he was found slumped against the wall, outside the Outback in Barrack Street.
He was described as slurring his words and unable to hold himself up.
Officers told him to get a taxi home, but he didn’t comply and was subsequently arrested.
Gilardoni then tensed up, pushed against the officers, and kicked against the rear of the police van, resulting in him being put in leg restraints.
The defendant, of North Quay in Douglas, is currently subject to a six month probation order, imposed in October last year for being drunk in public.
In court, he was represented by advocate Paul Glover, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, which will take place on March 31.
Bail continues