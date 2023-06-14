A 39-year-old serial drink-driver has racked up his seventh conviction for the same offence.
James Marcus Doherty failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 60 after being arrested at the fire station car park on Peel Road in Douglas on June 10.
Doherty was already banned from driving for seven years in 2019 for his sixth drink-drive offence.
He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and having no insurance and will be sentenced in summary court on July 25.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle on Peel Road at 9.44pm on the night in question.
Doherty was seen sitting in a Mercedes Vito van, at the McDonald’s drive-thru.
He then drove out and turned into the fire station car park where police spoke to him.
Doherty, who lives at Murray’s Road, was described as smelling of alcohol, having glazed eyes, and slurring his words.
He failed a breathalyser test and was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, he took a further test which produced the reading of 60.
The legal limit is 35.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, obey a curfew between 9pm and 6am, not to drive, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.