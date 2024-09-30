A drink-driver who crashed, then initially reported his car stolen, has been fined £1,200 and banned for 18 months.
Liam Crook was told by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood that he was very fortunate that he hadn't been charged with more serious offences.
The 21-year-old admitted drink-driving and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police received a 999 call on September 22, at 5.11am, reporting that a BMW had crashed at Ballaoates Road in Braddan.
The airbags had been deployed but no-one was present.
Crook was the registered keeper of the car and police went to his home at Greeba Road in Douglas.
However, it was reported that he had called 999 himself, and told police that his car had been stolen.
When officers spoke to him at his home, he was described as smelling of alcohol, having glazed eyes, and slurring his words.
The account he gave them was said to be inconsistent and he was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A breathalyser test produced a reading of 50, above the legal limit of 35.
When interviewed, Crook admitted he had been driving the BMW, and had crashed and left the scene.
He said he had hit a grass verge and a passing motorist had then given him a lift home.
Crook said he had panicked and stupidly said the car had been stolen.
Mr Swain said that the defendant was very lucky not to have been charged with failing to report an accident, failure to stop, or attempting to pervert the course of justice, but that he had been identified as the driver very quickly.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
Mr Glover said that his client had eventually made admissions to the police, and that there had been no damage to any property, other than Crook’s own car, and no-one had been injured.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant she had increased his fine due to the significant aggravating factors, and said: ‘As Mr Swain said, it is very fortunate you weren’t facing some significantly more serious offences.’
Crook must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £80 per month.