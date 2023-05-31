A 63-year-old drink-driver who had a child in his car has been fined £900 and banned from driving for a year.
Neil Edward Skillicorn, from Ramsey, admitted the offence after failing a breathalyzer test with a reading of 41.
Skillicorn was offered the option of a blood test, as is the law for readings under 50, but declined.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were informed of a drink-driver on May 26 at 6.10pm.
Officers went to Skillicorn’s home, at Lezayre Road, Ramsey, and then saw him arriving in a Renault Trafic van with his grandson as a passenger.
He was spoken to by police, who reported that he was smelling of alcohol, and he failed a subsequent breathalyser test.
At police headquarters, a further test produced the reading of 41. The legal limit is 35.
When asked if he wanted to take a blood test, Skillicorn said: ‘No, too much hassle isn’t it.’
The court heard that he has a previous similar conviction, but 15 years ago.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that, on the evening in question, Skillicorn’s grandson had been upset because a relative had said they were leaving his computer outside their property.
Skillicorn said he had drunk a couple of vodkas in the afternoon but thought he would be OK to pop down to collect the computer.
‘He is very remorseful he took the poor decision, he should have waited or tried to negotiate’ said the advocate.
Mr Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Skillicorn to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.
He was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.