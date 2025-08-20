Police are investigating after a man was reported to have crossed the closed course at the St Ninian’s traffic lights during an evening qualifying session on Tuesday, August 19.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that a local male is now assisting officers with their enquiries following the incident, footage of which has been circulating on social media.
In a statement, police warned that entering a closed road is both ‘dangerous and illegal’, stressing that such actions ‘place lives at risk’ and that this incident ‘could have ended horrendously’.
The force said it will continue to work with race marshals to prosecute individuals who ignore road closures, particularly where their actions endanger others.
The police statement regarding the St Ninian’s crossroads incident came after Tuesday evening’s Manx Grand Prix qualifying session had been red flagged and abandoned.
Roads around the course opened, but the stretch between Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow remained shut a little longer.