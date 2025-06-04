The Road Transport Licensing Committee says it has received multiple complaints about taxis parked in disabled parking bays and on double yellow lines.
It said taxis had reportedly been parking in the disabled parking bays outside Colebourn’s store on Victoria Street in Douglas.
The RTLC pointed out that only vehicles with a Disabled Parking Blue Badge may use these parking bays, and this includes parking on weekends and after 6pm.
‘Any PPV driver that parks in a disabled bay without a Blue Badge may be subject to further action from the RTLC,’ it warned.
The committee said it had also received complaints from multiple sources about taxis parking on double yellow lines.
‘No PPVs should park on double yellow lines at any time of day. Should the RTLC receive evidence of a vehicle being parked on a double yellow line, further action may be taken against the driver,’ it said.
There have also been reports that vehicles not authorised to ply for hire within the Douglas and East District have been parking on taxi ranks in the capital.
‘This must cease,’ said the RTLC. ‘Only PPVs that are authorised to ply for hire within the Douglas and East District may stop on a taxi rank within Douglas.
‘If a PPV does not follow this instruction then that driver is not complying with section 29(1) of the Act which is an offence and further action may be taken. ‘
Meanwhile the Unite union’s taxi branch has been contacted by the Department of Infrastructure about taxis left unattended on ranks for long periods of time.
The RTLC said drivers are entitled to a comfort break and it had been agreed with the DoI that this should be no more than 40 minutes, and a parking disc must be left in the windscreen with a note next to it.