A drink-driver who was more than twice the legal limit has been fined £1,000 and given a three-year driving ban.
Gemma Natasha Rogers admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of her ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police were called at 3am on July 1.
When officers arrived they saw 24-year-old Rogers driving a Ford Fiesta on North Quay and subsequently stopped her at Bath Place.
She was described as having bloodshot eyes and unsteady on her feet.
After failing a roadside breathalyser test, Rogers was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, she took a further test which produced a reading of 76.
The legal limit is 35.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Casey Houareau said that her client was incredibly remorseful and had been going through a difficult period.
She said that Rogers had gone out with friends and had initially not intended to drink or drive but had then got into an argument, which prompted her to leave and get in her car.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Rogers, who lives at Cronk y Berry Avenue in Douglas, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
She will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £150 per month.