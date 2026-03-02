Isle of Man Samaritans is organising an awareness-raising ‘Dawn Walk’ which will take place in Douglas on Saturday, March 28.
Setting off at 6.30am that morning from the Bottle Neck Car Park, those taking part will be able to watch the sun rise while they walk along Douglas promenade.
The charity say the walk aims to raise awareness of the support that is available to anyone in the community trying to find a way out of their own darkness.
Participants will be joined by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Philippa , as well as representatives of several other island charities.
Aimee Grainger, branch director at Isle of Man Samaritans, said: ‘We organised a Dawn Walk for the first time last year which marked our 45th anniversary.
‘We had almost 100 people turn up for the walk last year and since it was so successful, we are hopeful that we will get the same positive response this year too.’
Once participants have walked along Douglas promenade, the walk will finish at Looky’s Lounge Bar at the Best Western Palace Hotel for a well-earned cup of tea and to continue conversations.
Deana Douglas, branch director at Isle of Man Samaritans added: ‘Winter is a tough time of year for lots of people.
‘The purpose of the Dawn Walk is to celebrate the clocks going forward that weekend and welcome British Summer Time and talk to those people who have potentially been struggling [with their mental health].
‘The walk is open to everyone, and we look forward to welcoming those who want to come along.’
If you would like to find out more about the Dawn Walk, please feel free to contact the Isle of Man Samaritans team by emailing [email protected]