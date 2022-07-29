Drink-driver who crashed her car is sentenced
A drink-driver who crashed her car has been banned from driving for two years and fined £1,250.
Emily Caroline Rachael France admitted the offence as well as careless driving and having no driving licence.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered her to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that emergency services were called to Barregarrow Road in Kirk Michael on January 11 at 7.30am after a report of a road traffic accident involving one vehicle.
When officers arrived, the fire service and members of the public were attending to France, whose Ford Fiesta was damaged and in the middle of the road.
She was taken to accident and emergency, and was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring her words.
A blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of 120. The legal limit for blood is 80.
During a police interview, France, who lives at Waverley Terrace in Ramsey, admitted driving unsupervised which was not in accordance with her licence, and that she had consumed alcohol.
The court heard that the 24-year-old has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client was going through personal difficulties at the time of the offence which were detailed in the probation report, but he did not wish to go into, in open court.
The advocate also asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks fined France £1,000 for drink-driving, £150 for careless driving, and £100 for having no driving licence.
She was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £30 per month.