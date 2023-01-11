A drink-driver who crashed into a lamppost has been fined £1,700 and banned from driving for three years.
Alexander Oliver John Cain admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban, and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to an accident at Douglas Road in Ballasalla on December 16 at 12.35am.
Cain’s Volkswagen Golf was on the pavement with significant damage to the front of the vehicle after it had hit a lamppost.
A woman who witnessed the incident said that she was overtaken by the Golf around 200 metres from a roundabout and then saw it collide with the lamp post near the roundabout.
Cain, who is 27, was at the scene and failed a roadside breathalyser test.
He told police he had drunk ‘two beers’ at the Front Porch in Douglas, but was described as unsteady on his feet with glazed eyes.
An off-duty officer who was also driving at the time of the crash said that the road was icy and he had spoken to Cain, who told him: ‘It was just the ice. I’ve only had two pints. The car started sliding.’
At police headquarters, Cain, who lives at Friary Park in Colby, failed a further breathalyser test with a reading of 94.
The legal limit is 35.
During an interview he answered ‘no comment’ to questions.
The court heard that he had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Jorden Rafferty-Gough handed in two letters of reference for her client and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea.
‘He describes his actions as a “moment of madness”,’ said the advocate.
‘The period of time he spent at the police station he says is one he never wishes to repeat.
‘He accepts the risk he posed to himself and others.’
Ms Rafferty-Gough said that the damage to the lamppost was minor and that Cain used his car to commute to work so the ban would hit him hard.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Cain: ‘It certainly was a moment of madness committed while road conditions were difficult.’
Cain must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £400 per month.