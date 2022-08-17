Drink-driver who ‘had a sip’ was twice the legal limit
A 43-year-old drink-driver who was more than twice the legal limit has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for three years.
Lee Joseph Bargh admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course before being allowed to drive again.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw Bargh driving on Bathurst Street in Douglas at 8.34am on August 5.
He was stopped for a routine check and officers reported that he was smelling of alcohol and had glazed eyes.
When asked if he had been drinking, Bargh told police he had ‘had a sip’ 10 minutes prior to them stopping him.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, Bargh failed a further breathalyser test with a 76 reading. The legal limit is 35.
Mr Swain said that there had been no suggestion of below standard driving.
During a police interview, Bargh, who lives in Falcon Cliff Terrace in Douglas, said that he had been drinking the night before and he must have ‘topped himself up’ in the morning.
The court heard that Bargh is currently on probation until September, for a previous offence of resisting arrest.
A probation report said that he was complying with the probation order.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client is working with the drug and alcohol team but had been drinking more after a recent family bereavement.
Mr Taylor said that, on the morning of the offence, Bargh had received news of another bereavement, of a friend, which had then prompted him to drink a can of Stella Artois.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the immediate guilty plea.
‘Clearly he has problems with alcohol which he will have to address,’ said Mr Taylor.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Bargh to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £50 per week.