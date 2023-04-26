A drink-driver who crashed into a tree has been put on probation and banned from driving for 30 months.
Matthew Ellis O’Neill was twice the legal limit when he lost control of his car near Eary Dam in Foxdale.
O’Neill already had 10 points on his licence for being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis in December.
He was also fined £1,000 by magistrates for that offence.
For the latest offence, High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered the 20-year-old to take an extended test at the end of his ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that O’Neill, who lives at Main Road in Kirk Michael, was driving a Honda Jazz on Foxdale Road on April 16, at 7.45am.
Near to Eary Dam, O’Neill hit a tree when he lost control of the car while exiting a right hand bend.
The car was heavily damaged with a wheel becoming detached.
Police arrived and reported that the 20-year-old was smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a further breathalyser test produced the reading of 70.
The legal limit is 35.
Mr Swain said that O’Neill had co-operated with police at the scene and during the breathalyser procedure.
A probation report described O’Neill as a ‘very polite and intelligent young man’.
It said that he was doing well and working in the hospitality industry.
O’Neill’s probation officer said that there were issues which she would not go into in open court but that a period of probation would be beneficial and provide support, as it was concerning that he had committed two offences in a short period of time after previously having had no convictions.
O’Neill had said that he would engage with probation and welcome the support.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough asked the court to follow the recommendation of the report, for a probation order, reiterating that her client needed support.
The advocate said that the ban would make things difficult for O’Neill as he worked shifts and would now need to use buses.
Ms Myerscough asked that any prosecution costs be paid after her client had paid his previous £1,000 fine.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told O’Neill: ‘You were dealt with by magistrates on March 2 when they didn’t disqualify you, but imposed 10 points.
‘You’ve not only repeated it, you’ve gone one step further. You were two times the limit and involved in a collision.
‘I hope that the collision itself has brought home to you the consequences of driving while over the prescribed limit.’
The probation order will run for 12 months and O’Neill must also pay £125 prosecution costs.