A drink-driver hit a car on Douglas Promenade, then drove away, while four off-duty police officers were behind her.
Fifty-two-year-old Norah Jane Murphy has been fined £1,400 and banned her from the roads for two years.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the defendant was driving a Hyundai on Ballaquayle Road in Douglas, on December 19 at 5.20pm.
She was heading towards Broadway and the car behind was being driven by an off-duty special constable, with three other off-duty police officers in the vehicle.
They witnessed the Hyundai swerving in the road and straying over the centre lines at the traffic lights, leading onto Harris Promenade.
As Murphy turned she hit a stationary Nissan Qashqai, which was waiting to turn right.
The Qashqai sustained significant front offside damage and had to be recovered.
However, Murphy drove on with the off-duty officers following, and then parked at the Palace Hotel.
The officers spoke to her and on-duty officers arrived.
Murphy, who lives at Palatine Road in Douglas, was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring her words.
She failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that prior to the offence, his client had undergone two hip replacements, and had been suffering from depression.
He said Murphy had sought help from the Drug and Alcohol Team, and Motiv8, even before the incident, and was awaiting an assessment for a detox programme in the UK.
Mr Taylor said the defendant was waiting for further details of the damage, so she could contact her insurers.
Prosecution costs of £125 were also ordered and Murphy will pay everything within two months.