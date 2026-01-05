Bus Vannin has stated that parts of the south of the Isle of Man are beginning to experience increasingly wintry showers, with further weather-related disruption possible later today.
According to forecasts, temperatures are expected to drop again after 6pm, raising concerns about road conditions in some housing estates.
The anticipated temperature fall may lead to icy and slippery roads, potentially making certain areas impassable for buses, similar to conditions experienced earlier in the day.
A spokesperson from Bus Vannin commented: ‘Our plan, if need be, is to shorten some routes and just use major roads, missing out some of the smaller estates.
‘We continue to work with our colleagues at Isle of Man Department of Infrastructure to keep things moving safely.’
Routes that may be affected this evening include Willaston, Windemere Drive, Ballachrink and the top road of Anagh Coar.